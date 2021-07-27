Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs fans have chance to appear on Sunday Night Football

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Fans tailgate outside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Patriots Chiefs Football
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 17:31:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have a chance to appear on the opening sequence of NBC’s Sunday Night football games this year.

Fans have until Aug 15 to upload their video to NBC.

If you submit a video, it should include a tailgate with friends and family (Chiefs fans probably won’t have a problem with this), and to shoot the video by holding your phone horizontally.

The Chiefs are scheduled to appear three times this season on Sunday Night Football, which can be seen on KSHB 41:

  • 7:20 p.m., Sept. 19 at Baltimore
  • 7:20 p.m., Oct. 10 vs Buffalo
  • 7:20 p.m., Nov. 14 at Las Vegas

Additional video guidelines are available on the Sunday Night Football website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!