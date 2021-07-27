Chiefs fans have chance to appear on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have a chance to appear on the opening sequence of NBC’s Sunday Night football games this year.

Fans have until Aug 15 to upload their video to NBC.

If you submit a video, it should include a tailgate with friends and family (Chiefs fans probably won’t have a problem with this), and to shoot the video by holding your phone horizontally.

Want to be featured during the @SNFonNBC opening sequence? Here’s how:

1. Set up a tailgate with friends and family

2. Use your mobile device to film yourselves cheering on the Chiefs

(Hold your phone horizontally!)

3. Upload your video by August 15: https://t.co/9HUO8CBYfY pic.twitter.com/e0rySsLt5H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 27, 2021

The Chiefs are scheduled to appear three times this season on Sunday Night Football, which can be seen on KSHB 41:



7:20 p.m., Sept. 19 at Baltimore

7:20 p.m., Oct. 10 vs Buffalo

7:20 p.m., Nov. 14 at Las Vegas