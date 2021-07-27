Chiefs fans have chance to appear on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have a chance to appear on the opening sequence of NBC’s Sunday Night football games this year.
Fans have until Aug 15 to upload their video to NBC.
If you submit a video, it should include a tailgate with friends and family (Chiefs fans probably won’t have a problem with this), and to shoot the video by holding your phone horizontally.
The Chiefs are scheduled to appear three times this season on Sunday Night Football, which can be seen on KSHB 41:
- 7:20 p.m., Sept. 19 at Baltimore
- 7:20 p.m., Oct. 10 vs Buffalo
- 7:20 p.m., Nov. 14 at Las Vegas
Additional video guidelines are available on the Sunday Night Football website.