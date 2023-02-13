KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans leave parties, bars and homes to buy Super Bowl gear after Chiefs victory in the big game.

People held up shirts, jerseys, hats and other team gear in Rally House stores across the city.

One woman told KSHB 41 Anchor Bryant Maddrick she was so excited by the Chiefs victory she had to get some team gear to celebrate.

Boxes filled with the newest gear were opened after Harrison Butker kicked the winning field goal to give the Chiefs the victory.

Academy Sports stores in the metro also filled with fans looking for keepsakes to wear to mark the Chiefs second Super Bowl victory in 4 years.

The most popular items will likely be any celebrating quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and linebacker Nick Bolton.

