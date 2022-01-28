Chiefs fans showcase spirit through tattoos, family portraits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made history with their win against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, and some fans are getting creative in finding ways to capture this one-of-a-kind momentum felt across the city.

"When it's grim be the Grim Reaper," said Andy Reid, Chief's Head Coach during the team's post-game press conference.

Reid's killer message has since taken off and cultivated a unique following all around Chief's Kingdom

"I've been a notorious chiefs fan all my life, 50 plus years," fan Kelly Labelle said.

Labelle was among the many fans who were moved by Reid and chose to showcase his love for the Chiefs by getting a grim reaper Chiefs-inspired tattoo at Grimm Tattoo off of Broadway days after the game.

"I've been a fan all these years, what they gave to the city," Labelle said. "It was a nail-biter, twist, turns, just a great game."

Artists at Grimm Tattoo told KSHB 41 News they are always ready to tackle the hype and constantly get requests from Chiefs fans to design red, yellow and white ink tats.

"You kinda getting in the zone, people love a good grim reaper, they love a good Chiefs tattoo so it's a good recipe," artist Chris Foxworth said.

However, some die-hard fans are going a much more traditional route and are flashing their love for the Chiefs through family portraits.

"It's part of our city, it's part of us," fan Lluvina Reyes said.

Reyes and her family got dressed up in their best Chiefs attire and were able to take advantage of an ongoing Chiefs fan deal put together by Independence home-based photographer, Giovanna Garcia.

Garcia is currently offering family mini photo sessions for $50 year-round. The only catch is families or couples have to be sporting their best Chiefs gear.

"I see how many fans are in Kansas City and they need something like this," Garcia said.

Garcia put out her deal on social media before the Chiefs' big win against the Bills and has since been inundated with requests from families wanting to take her up on the offer.

"They feel different when they wear that Chiefs shirt. I can tell that sometimes their smiles are brighter whenever they come to a photo shoot. They're serious and don’t wanna be here, but when they are wearing that shirt they smile," Garcia said.

Spots are still available but going fast. Garcia can be contacted at garciag879@gmail.com.

