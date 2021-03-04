Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 10 seasons in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs’ fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement Thursday on Twitter.

Sherman was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He later joined the Chiefs as part of a trade that sent cornerback Javier Arenas to Arizona in 2013.

With the Chiefs, Sherman led the special teams in tackles in both 2013 and 2014. In 2014, he earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award after a November game against Buffalo. Also in 2014, he landed a spot on the Second Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

In his career, Sherman recorded five touchdowns. In 2018’s week of game against the Chargers, Sherman scored a career-long 36-yard touchdown. That same year, Sherman was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Sherman was always a fan favorite. Nicknamed “The Sausage," Sherman would arrive at Chiefs Training Camp in outlandish outfits and flashy rides.

So flying away in a helicopter is on brand for the fullback.

Sherman finishes his eight-season Chiefs career with two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl win.

