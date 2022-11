KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 11, has been moved up to 3:05 p.m., the NFL announced Tuesday night.

Kansas City was scheduled to play the Broncos at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Instead, the NFL announced the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers as the replacement game.

Kansas City's game against Denver will now air on CBS.

—