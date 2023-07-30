Chiefs HC Andy Reid not concerned about scuffles during padded practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs held the team's third-straight padded practice on Sunday in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the temperature was not the only thing heating up.

Tensions were getting chippy out at Missouri Western State University.

Travis Kelce was involved in two situations during practice Saturday — one included Kelce swinging on his teammate Jack Cochrane after his touchdown catch.

Kelce later tweeted, "Gotta be a better teammate. Gotta be a better leader... plain and simple."

During Sunday's practice, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and cornerback Jaylen Watson were in a situation that ended with Watson's helmet being knocked off and quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepping in.

Following practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about the tussles. He said he doesn't really have a problem with it.

"We got new guys and everybody is competing, and I'm okay with chippy, that's alright, you know you gotta have an edge and then you gotta maintain that, so it's well and good when it's practice one and two, but you gotta keep challenging each other there as it goes through," Reid said.

Chiefs second-year cornerback Joshua Williams said Sunday he doesn't feel practices are anymore "chippy" than normal.

"People are competing, you know, y'all feel the heat out here — everybody still loves each other at the end of the day," Williams said. "I wouldn't say it's more chippy or anything, it's just guys are competing, competing hard. Whatever you guys see out here, that's the worst, but whenever we go into the locker room, we're hugging and laughing. So we're all good at the end of the day."

