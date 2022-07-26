Chiefs' helmet won't change this season, alternates possible in future

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Thirteen NFL teams are unveiling alternate helmets in 2022, but the Chiefs rather predictably won't be one of them.

"'Honor tradition' is one of our core, fundamental values,"President Mark Donovan said Monday during a news conference to kick off training camp.

The Chiefs will stick with their traditional red helmets with the white arrowhead and the red "KC" print for the time being.

"I don't want to create hope where there isn't hope," Donovan said, "but there's an open discussion (toward alternate parts of the uniform). There's definitely more of a consideration than there's ever been."

Kansas City has always taken its game-day apparel seriously.

"I think we are the only team, or one of a small group, that has never changed," Donovan said, acknowledging that there have been small tweaks through the years. "That's important to us, too."

Donovan is merely the messenger. He said he learned his lesson long ago.

"I came from Philadelphia where we did that pretty successfully," Donovan said of alternate uniforms. "I was really excited about that (when I joined the Chiefs). After the first meeting talking about that, I didn't bring it up for a couple of years."

Dallas, Atlanta, the New York Giants and Jets, New England, Chicago, Cincinnati, Arizona, Washington, Philadelphia, Carolina, Houston and Houston all will wear alternate or throwback helmets to be paired with their "color rush" uniforms.

The Chiefs will still be the same old Chiefs for now, but "we've opened the discussion again," Donovan said.