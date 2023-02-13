Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route finalized for Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Details about Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route and event were finalized Monday as Kansas City, Missouri, gets ready for a giant party.

This year’s parade route will look familiar to those who attended the parade three years ago after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade to celebrate Sunday's win in Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia will start at noon from East 6th Street and Grand Boulevard before going south along Grand through downtown KCMO and the Crossroads Arts District.

The route then jogs west along Pershing Road to Union Station, where hundreds of thousands of of fans are expected to gather in front of Union Station and on the World War I Museum and Memorial's lawn.

KC Sports Commission

Speeches and the rally in front of Union Station are expected to begin at roughly 1:45 p.m.

KSHB 41’s coverage of the parade, which includes exclusive inside-the-ropes access, starts at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and continues throughout the day.

