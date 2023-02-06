Chiefs Kingdom making most of Super Bowl LVII experience in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — When it comes to the Super Bowl, we often think of wealthy celebrities and big companies reflected in the stands, but it’s so much more.

Timothy Mitchell flew to Phoenix from his hometown, Kansas City, clad in the red and gold.

KSHB 41 News asked Mitchell about his plans for the week.

“Everything, I’m just telling you I’m going to be everywhere and doing everything," he said.

Donna Wilson, a retired educator, represented Chiefs Kingdom down to her earrings — a sparkly red and gold “KC” pair.

She’s joining her family in Phoenix and also talked about what she plans to enjoy.

“Everything my family has planned for me," she said. "We’re doing a meet and greet tomorrow night. We’re doing the gospel concert with Ms. Patti LaBelle on Wednesday. We’re just going to celebrate this whole week.”

If you’re planning a trip of your own out to the desert, download the NFL One Pass app and check out all the events around Super Bowl LVII this week.

Both Mitchell and Wilson said the investment is worth it for the memories.

“Sitting out there in those bleachers with ice on your butt, in the rain storm with water rushing down the stairs all on your feet," Mitchell said. "You go home sick as a dog. Ice storms. I done sat out there through all that and it’s all worth it."

Wilson said no matter the cost, “It’s worth it because they’re our Kansas City Chiefs. They’re our Kansas City Chiefs win or lose.”

—