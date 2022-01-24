Chiefs Kingdom takes '13 seconds challenge' after Sunday's OT win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world saw what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could do with 13 seconds left in regulation .

With 13 seconds remaining and a 3-point Buffalo lead, Kansas City's chances of winning seemed slim to none.

A 19-yard catch for Tyreek Hill followed by a 25-yard catch for Travis Kelce set Harrison Butker up for the field goal to tie the game.

KSHB 41 caught up with fans at Union Station Monday and put the pressure on by challenging them to a series of tasks they had to complete in the same amount of time.

Many were confident they could complete the challenges at hand, but came to find out, 13 seconds is not a lot of time unless you're the Chiefs starting quarterback.

Some Chiefs fans were tasked with naming seven Chiefs players or summarizing Sunday's game in 13 seconds — they were unable to pull out a victory.

A group of young Chiefs fans were tasked with running across Union Station within the time limit, but unfortunately their speed couldn't match the Cheetah.

“I thought it would be kind of easy, but then it ended up being hard," one young Chiefs fan said.

However, when the same group of young fans were asked to recite the alphabet in 13 seconds, they scored a win.

Chiefs fans at Union Station were still buzzing about Sunday's exciting victory.

“Absolutely, by far the best game I’ve ever been too. Complete chaos, emotions, laughing, crying and absolutely no doubt that we were going to win," Chiefs fan Christina Cox said.

In that 13 seconds, Mahomes became the Grim Reaper for the Bill's championship hopes.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it,” Reid said to Mahomes.

Mahomes was the saving grace for the Chiefs, proving a lot can be accomplished in a short amount of time.

