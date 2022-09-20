Chiefs LB Nick Bolton, S Justin Reid surprise East High School students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taking a page out of their playbook, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and safety Justin Reid offered advice and encouragement to students at East High School on Tuesday.

The Chiefs' starters shared what it was like for them to be student-athletes in high school and beyond.

"I always enjoy coming and talking to the next generation, because it wasn't too long ago that I was in their shoes," Reid said.

Reid and Bolton teamed up with the Greater Kansas City Hispanic Development Fund to make the special visit possible.

The mission is to improve the quality of life of Latino families in the greater Kansas City area.

KSHB 41 asked Reid why he and Bolton were selected as the two players to visit the school.

"I think that we both have a background in education and taking our education seriously and also in wanting to give back," Reid said.

Bolton shared goals he set for himself in college as a student-athlete at the University of Missouri - Columbia.

"Education for me has always been at the forefront. I went to Missouri, I pride myself on that," he said. "I tried to get a 4.0 at Missouri and I ended up getting I think two B's, so it kind of pushed me down a little bit."

Two dozen East High School students were in the audience listening and had plenty of good questions to ask the players, including how the two overcame adversity and got to where they are today — the National Football League.

"People who seem like they have their life perfect and together are going through their own battles," Reid said. "So just stay consistent with who you are as a person, stay grounded, find a way to improve at whatever you're doing."

While everyone faces some form of adversity, Reid and Bolton offered up some advice and encouragement to overcome challenges students face everyday.

"Don't compare yourself to whatever you see out there. Work hard every day, be proud of the work that you put out there," Reid said. "If it's worth doing it at all, it's worth doing it 100% effort."

It wasn't just advice that Bolton and Reid gave out Tuesday, they also gifted each student a special Chiefs backpack.

