Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. misses Tuesday's practice with toe injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. missed practice Tuesday with a toe injury, according to coach Andy Reid.

During a press conference Tuesday, Reid said that Gay Jr. suffered the injury during the Chiefs' third preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Reid said it's not out of the picture for Gay Jr. to be available for the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns next week, but it all depends on how he progresses leading up the game.

"I think the next few days or week or so will tell us, and we'll just see where we're at with it," Reid said. "Those things are sensitive. We'll play it by ear and see how he does."