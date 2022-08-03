Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay goes from student to teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms in St. Joseph, Missouri early Wednesday moved the Kansas City Chiefs indoors for practice.

Day 10 of Chiefs training camp brought linebacker Willie Gay to the podium.

In his third season with the Chiefs, Gay discussed the feelings of doubt in his rookie season and how he's helping this years rookies through those same emotions.

“I remind myself of that everyday that I did come from that point you know and I was the rookie one day that didn’t know the playbook and felt like I didn’t belong here at times and when I see the guys, you know the undrafted guys struggling a little bit, I tell them, we gonna get it, you know, don’t cram your minds right before practice, just stay focused, do your part, do what you need to do," Gay said. "You know, you’re gonna mess up, you can’t be perfect in this game."

Now comfortable with the complexity of a Steve Spagnuolo-run defense, Gay is taking on a bigger leadership role and he said he's confident going into the season. Gay said his goal for the season is to lead linebackers in interceptions.

“I feel like I dropped four of them last year, you know, against the Cowboys, Broncos," said Gay, trying to remember.

Getting off to a good start in practice, Gay has already intercepted Patrick Mahomes.

“When Pat throws me some, I know the other quarterbacks will, they not as good as him," said Gay.