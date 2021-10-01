Chiefs list DE Clark, CB Ward as questionable for Sunday; CB Fenton out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs listed two defensive starters as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward are questionable with a hamstring and quad injury, respectively.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton has been ruled out as he navigates through the league’s concussion protocol.

All other Chiefs players on Friday’s injury report were listed as full participants in Friday’s practices.

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

GAME PREVIEW: Chiefs at Eagles

The Chiefs (1-2) look to get back on track against the Eagles (1-2). The two teams kickoff at noon, Sunday, Oct. 3, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

