Chiefs notch preseason win with 38-10 victory over Arizona Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a good night to play quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the first two offensive drives stalled due to dropped passes and penalties, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense found the end zone on the third drive and the Chiefs never looked back, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 Saturday night from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Head coach Andy Reid pulled Mahomes and some of the starters after the first touchdown drive put the Chiefs up 7-0. Mahomes would finish the night 10-15 with 105 yards and a touchdown.

"It was a good effort all the way around," Reid told reporters following the win. "Offensively, we had a few hiccups early, but all in all, I thought all the groups came out and played respectable football."

After Mahomes put on the ball cap, Shane Buechele kept the offense moving, leading two scoring drives including running in his own touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

"We definitely had better urgency out there," Mahomes said after the game.

The Chiefs turned the offense over to Blaine Gabbert in the second half, and Gabbert kept the line moving. Gabbert tossed two touchdowns in the third quarter, the first to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and the second to Cornell Powell. Quarterback Chris Oladukun also led a late touchdown drive.

Combined, the Chiefs quarterbacks collectively finished the night 31 of 38 with 393 yards and three touchdowns.

That performance led to big games from wide receivers Rashee Rice and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Rice caught eight passes for 96 yards, including a long of 38 yards. Smith-Marsette grabbed four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Justin Watson also picked up a touchdown on his only catch of the night, an 18-yarder from Mahomes.

In addition to Buechele's rushing touchdown, running back Deneric Prince also found the endzone in the second half.

The Chiefs' defense was able to keep the Cardinals' offense at bay for most of the game. Linebacker Cole Christiansen had a team high eight tackles. Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi and defensive end BJ Thompson each collected a sack.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was perfect on the night, going 5-5 on extra points and connecting on a 28-yard field goal at the two-minute warning in the first half.

The win evens the Chiefs preseason record at 1-1 with one game remaining.

The team returns home to play its final preseason game next Saturday, Aug. 26, against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pregame is set for 11 a.m., with kickoff set for noon. Watch both on KSHB 41.

—