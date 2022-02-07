Watch
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy misses out on head coaching job

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy greets a player during the second half of the team's AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Feb 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy appears to have missed out on yet another year of head coaching vacancies.

On Monday, several sources reported the New Orleans Saints promoted their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach.

The announcement came a day after Bieniemy had interviewed for the job. Bieniemy had also interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

The Saints were the last team in the league that had yet to find a new head coach.

Bieniemy has also interviewed in previous seasons for head coaching vacancies but similarly came up empty handed.

The Chief OC was included in a lawsuit filed last week by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleging racism in the league’s hiring and retention practices for Black head coaches, coordinators and general managers.


