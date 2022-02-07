Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy misses out on head coaching job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy appears to have missed out on yet another year of head coaching vacancies.

On Monday, several sources reported the New Orleans Saints promoted their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach.

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN.



Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

The announcement came a day after Bieniemy had interviewed for the job. Bieniemy had also interviewed for the head coaching vacancy with the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

The Saints were the last team in the league that had yet to find a new head coach.

Bieniemy has also interviewed in previous seasons for head coaching vacancies but similarly came up empty handed.

The Chief OC was included in a lawsuit filed last week by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores alleging racism in the league’s hiring and retention practices for Black head coaches, coordinators and general managers.

