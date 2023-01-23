Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is money on and off the field for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is money on the field and off of it.

"Anything with his face on it is going to be an extremely well seller," said Rick Nunez, Manager at Westside Storey.

Westside Storey has been a staple in Kansas City, Missouri for many years. Inside, you can find almost anything to support your favorite team.

"We bring in a little bit of new, a little bit of old and just find a nice merry place for them to live together," said Nunez.

There are two things that never go out of style: winning Super Bowls and vintage Chiefs gear.

"Sweatshirts, hoodies, the awesome Starter jackets that we all used to have at one point in time, until our moms made us throw them away or give them away. We have those as well," said Nunez.

The Cincinnati Bengals rolled passed the Buffalo Bills Sunday to set up an AFC Championship rematch from last year. That Bengals win now helping Kansas City businesses too.

"Well, it's a positive impact that's for sure, I mean it helps us pay bills a little bit easier, sleep better at night for sure as business owners," said Nunez.

As Westside Storey stocks up for a big week of business, they're not the only ones. Hotels like the Loews Kansas City Hotel have been taking reservations left and right.

"You literally can see reservations start to roll in as soon as the game locations been defined," said Brian Johnson, Managing Director of Loews Kansas City Hotel.

It's been a wild ride for the Loews Kansas City. The hotel opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, however they've seen business boom. Now, the Loews is prepping to host fans from "The Jungle" for the second straight year.

"We always talk about the number of playoff games we're going to see here in Kansas City. We start talking about it for next year now because it certainly is business that you hope you'll have, but it's not certainly a given," said Johnson.

Businesses expect foot traffic to pick up each day as we inch closer to Sunday's AFC Championship at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.