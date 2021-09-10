Chiefs plan to stick with existing COVID-19 plan for Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Friday the team plans to move ahead with its current COVID-19 protocols for Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden unveiled a new vaccine and testing plan. Part of that plan called for sports organizations to require proof of vaccination from fans attending large venues.

During a news conference with reporters Friday afternoon, Donovan said the timing of the president’s announcement leaves the team without much time to make any changes.

“With the President’s announcement last night, we’ve got a tight window here before the game to make a change like that happen,” Donovan said.

Previously, the team announced fans would be required to follow mask mandates in place by the Jackson County Health Department, which includes the wearing of masks in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

Donovan said the team held some early conversations with league personnel on Thursday night following Biden’s announcement. The team plans to continue conversations with local health officials for home games later in the season.

Donovan also said he spoke with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who was with team officials Friday morning as part of Red Friday events across the city. Donovan acknowledged the governor's position against the President's plan , adding that lots of people will play into any decision made by the team.

“We’re not experts in the COVID-19 space or vaccination or testing space, so we’ll have to work with experts on that," Donovan said.

Donovan said regardless of any changes the team makes for fans, the organization fully supports vaccination efforts.

“We think it's the safest way for all of us,” he said.

