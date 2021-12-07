Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes battles through dropped passes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is saying all the right things when it comes to drops by his receivers.

"All I can do is have better ball placement on some of those," Mahomes said after the team's win on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs' pass catchers dropped five passes from Mahomes during the game against Denver.

One of them bounced off wide receiver Tyreek Hill's hands, and into the arms of Broncos' defensive back Patrick Surtain II for an interception.

"The one to Tyreek was a little high and hard," Mahomes said.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that drops like these come in cycles.

"The ball sometimes looks big and sometimes looks small," Reid said. "So a little like what batters go through in baseball."

This has been a season-long cycle for the Chiefs in 2021. The Chiefs have 17 drops on the season which is tied for fifth most in the NFL.

It's been part of the problem for the team averaging just 19 points per game over their last six games.

"We have spurts where we're really good and we have spurts where we're not scoring," Mahomes said. "We're not finding ways to finish drives."

Six of Mahomes' 12 interceptions this season have hit receivers' hands.

"[We have to] Go right back to square one," Reid said. "See the tip of the ball, squeeze it, put it in the tuck and then do that at mach speed."

For Mahomes, there's only choice moving forward.

"Keep throwing the football to them," he said.