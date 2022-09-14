Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Player of the Week for Week 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named one of three AFC Players of the Week for Week 1 of the NFL 2022-23 season.

The other two honorees include safety Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburg Steelers and Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York.

Mahomes threw for 360 yards Sunday against the Cardinals , starting the season with five touchdowns in a 44-21 thrashing of Arizona.

He also went 30 for 39 on pass attempts with no interceptions to secure the franchise’s eighth straight season-opening victory and his personal 32nd-career 300-yard game in 64 regular-season games.

The Week 1 honor means Mahomes is now tied with Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Thomas for most Player of the Week awards in Chiefs history.

Mahomes and company take the field Thursday night in a highly anticipated AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—