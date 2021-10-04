Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award alongside Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday and recorded five touchdown passes.

The Chiefs quarterback had a pass completion rate of 80%, higher than both Burrow (78.1%) and Jones (70%), by completing 24 of 30 passes.

Fans can vote for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week on the NFL's website. The nominees for the Ground Player of the Week are Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery, Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry and Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot.

FedEx will donate $2,000 in the name of the winning air and ground players to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won the Air Player of the Week during both week one and two, and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert won the award last week after beating the Chiefs.