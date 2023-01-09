Chiefs release 2023 opponents, with visits to Lambeau Field, US Bank Stadium on tap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Chiefs 2022 season isn't over yet, the team already knows where it will be playing next year and where.

With the conclusion of the regular season, it does confirm the teams and the matchups for the Chiefs next season.

The Chiefs will host nine home games next year, alot of them which will certainly interest Chiefs fans. The Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals and former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next year.

Also coming to GEHA Field next year is the current top seed in the NFC playoffs the Philadelphia Eagles, which will be an intriguing matchup for head coach Andy Reid, who coached for the Eagles for 14 seasons before making a home in Kansas City.

As usual, the Chiefs will play a home and away games against AFC West rivals Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs will also play all four teams in the AFC East and NFC North next season. Alongside the Bills and the Dolphins, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will visit GEHA Field next season.

The Chiefs will take visits to frigid north and play at US Bank Stadium and Lambeau Field next year to take on the Vikings and Packers and also up east to Foxborough, Massachusetts and East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

The Chiefs will also take a trip down to Jacksonville to take on the AFC South champions Jaguars, led by former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson.

Dates and Times for the games will be announced at a later date, usually in mid-May.

—

