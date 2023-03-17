Chiefs reportedly will sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy week for the Kansas City Chiefs continued Friday with reports that linebacker Drue Tranquill has signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Friday that the Chiefs and Tranquill have agreed on a one-year deal.

FA LB Drue Tranquill is signing a one-tear deal with the #Chiefs, sources tell @theScore.



Tranquill comes off a career-year for the #Chargers, amassing 144 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 4 PBUs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2023

Tranquill, who has spent his first four years with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, seemed to confirm the signing via social media.

Tranquill, 27, was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Notre Dame.

He started 27 games in his four seasons with the Chargers, amassing 298 tackles, including 19 for a loss.

Tranquill missed all but one game in 2020 and is coming off a career year.

Last season, he started 16 games, finishing with 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble — all career-highs.

He joins a linebacker corps that includes Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. along with Leo Chenal, a fourth-round pick last season.

