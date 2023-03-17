Chiefs reportedly will sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy week for the Kansas City Chiefs continued Friday with reports that linebacker Drue Tranquill has signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions.
RELATED | Complete Kansas City Chiefs coverage
The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Friday that the Chiefs and Tranquill have agreed on a one-year deal.
FA LB Drue Tranquill is signing a one-tear deal with the #Chiefs, sources tell @theScore.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2023
Tranquill comes off a career-year for the #Chargers, amassing 144 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 4 PBUs.
Tranquill, who has spent his first four years with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, seemed to confirm the signing via social media.
Hey there @Chiefs 👋🏼— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) March 17, 2023
BIG TIME ENERGY ❤️🔥#ChiefsKingdom
Tranquill, 27, was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Notre Dame.
He started 27 games in his four seasons with the Chargers, amassing 298 tackles, including 19 for a loss.
Tranquill missed all but one game in 2020 and is coming off a career year.
Last season, he started 16 games, finishing with 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble — all career-highs.
He joins a linebacker corps that includes Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. along with Leo Chenal, a fourth-round pick last season.
—