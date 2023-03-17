Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs reportedly will sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

Drue Tranquill
Kyusung Gong/AP
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) jogs back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Drue Tranquill
Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 17:33:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy week for the Kansas City Chiefs continued Friday with reports that linebacker Drue Tranquill has signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

RELATED | Complete Kansas City Chiefs coverage

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported Friday that the Chiefs and Tranquill have agreed on a one-year deal.

Tranquill, who has spent his first four years with the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, seemed to confirm the signing via social media.

Tranquill, 27, was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Notre Dame.

He started 27 games in his four seasons with the Chargers, amassing 298 tackles, including 19 for a loss.

Tranquill missed all but one game in 2020 and is coming off a career year.

Last season, he started 16 games, finishing with 146 tackles, five sacks, an interception and a forced fumble — all career-highs.

He joins a linebacker corps that includes Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. along with Leo Chenal, a fourth-round pick last season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.