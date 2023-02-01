Chiefs reveal portion of Super Bowl LVII uniform

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans at least know a part of what the team will be wearing for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
In a four-second clip posted on Twitter, Kansas City used quarterback Patrick Mahomes to model the top half of the team’s jersey.
Just a preview 👀@PatrickMahomes | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/hPJTJudm2d— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 31, 2023
It is unclear if Mahomes was wearing white pants in the video. The Chiefs last rocked an all-white combo in their season finale victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Kansas City’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, revealed a portion of their uniform Tuesday as well.
Addin' a little spice#SuperBowlLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gYESRTZQzX— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 31, 2023