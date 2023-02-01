Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs reveal portion of Super Bowl LVII uniform

Patrick Mahomes previews Super Bowl jersey
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes previews Super Bowl jersey.
Patrick Mahomes previews Super Bowl jersey
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:40:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans at least know a part of what the team will be wearing for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

In a four-second clip posted on Twitter, Kansas City used quarterback Patrick Mahomes to model the top half of the team’s jersey.

It is unclear if Mahomes was wearing white pants in the video. The Chiefs last rocked an all-white combo in their season finale victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, revealed a portion of their uniform Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.