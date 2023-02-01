Chiefs reveal portion of Super Bowl LVII uniform

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans at least know a part of what the team will be wearing for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

In a four-second clip posted on Twitter, Kansas City used quarterback Patrick Mahomes to model the top half of the team’s jersey.

It is unclear if Mahomes was wearing white pants in the video. The Chiefs last rocked an all-white combo in their season finale victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, revealed a portion of their uniform Tuesday as well.