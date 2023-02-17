Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host NBC's Saturday Night Live on March 4, he announced on Thursday.
"Growing up, I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother," Kelce told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "It's an absolute honor and privilege to be hosting SNL on March 4."
.@tkelce announces that he will be hosting @nbcsnl with musical guest @KelseaBallerini on March 4th! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/PeeEMc7ASw— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 17, 2023
Kelce will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, a country pop singer.
Though excited, the Kansas City tight end told Fallon he's also a bit nervous.
"I am so nervous for that," Kelce said.
SNL is a late-night television sketch comedy, political satire and variety show, which first premiered on Oct. 11, 1975.
Fans can tune in to watch Kelce host on March 4 at 10:30 p.m. on KSHB 41.
