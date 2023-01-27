Watch Now
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, WR Mecole Hardman listed as questionable for Sunday

Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrate following an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 30-29. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite being listed as questionable in the team’s injury report, Kelce was a full participant during Friday’s practice.

Hardman, on the other hand, was a limited participant for all three days of practice. He has not played since Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Kelce was originally scheduled to appear before media members Friday but did not show up to the podium.

Wide receiver Justin Watson (illness) was also listed as questionable after not practicing Friday.

