Chiefs' Travis Kelce, charities teams up to tackle exterior projects at InterUrban ArtHouse

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce can do more than catch a football.

On Tuesday, Kelce was among those getting their hands dirty at the InterUrban ArtHouse in downtown Overland Park.

The projects were part of a partnership with home improvement chain Lowe's.

"He does a great job every year he comes and tackles a new project for us," Lowe's manager Aubrey Miller said.

Lowe's and Kelce joined forces to beautify the outdoor space at the InterUrban ArtHouse. Kelce spent time with volunteers doing landscaping work as well as painting a 200-foot mural.

InterUrban ArtHouse is a nonprofit organization that's home to 25 visual and performing artists from the Kansas City area.

"We have a wide array of programs that support our community," InterUrban ArtHouse CEO Angi Hejduk said. "Entrepreneural programming, art therapy programming, school-based programs, and consulting work we do with local municipalities to learn how to connect and solve problems through the arts."

Through the Lowe's Hometown grant, InterUrban ArtHouse was able to update its exterior.

"We were able to resurface our parking lot through the grant that we received through Lowe's," Hejduk said. "We created a 220ft mural that's been painted today, we expanded our green space and created a stormwater retention garden."

The InterUrban ArtHouse is the gateway between a historic Overland Park neighborhood and the downtown area.

"Previously this was a post office and things were closed off and so we've opened things up and just allowed to kind of invite the neighborhood into enjoy the art," Miller said.

More than 50 people spent the day brining some color to InterUrban ArtHouse.

"Nonprofit organizations everywhere can't do it without the support of their neighbors coming out to lend a hand and it just goes to show you that in a few hours in a single day, a lot can get accomplished if we work together," Hejduk said.

Kelce is part of the 2022 Lowe's Home Team.

The project is the fifth collaboration between the 2022 Lowe’s Home Team and Lowe’s Hometowns , a five-year, $100 million investment in the communities it serves.

Each year from 2022 through 2026, Lowe's Hometowns will complete nearly 1,800 community impact projects, including 100 signature projects chosen from consumer nominations, and nearly 1,700 projects selected through Lowe's stores across the country.

—