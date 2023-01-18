Chiefs turn to Lil Jon for playoff halftime show 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have their toes tapping during the halftime show of Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Wednesday on social media that Lil Jon will take the stage for a halftime performance.

Turn down for what? Chiefs Kingdom, get ready to rock with Lil Jon this weekend 😤🎤 pic.twitter.com/S3lwkcDIpF — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) January 18, 2023

The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his 2013 collaboration with DJ Snake, Turn Down for What and his performance on Usher's 2004 song " Yeah!. "

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. You can catch the game on KSHB 41. Streaming pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m., with additional pregame coverage on KSHB 41 starting at 1:30 p.m.

