Chiefs, University of Kansas Health System host MNF vaccine clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are teaming up with The University of Kansas Health System to host a Monday Night Football COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Vaccinations and boosters will run from 4-7 p.m.

“The University of Kansas Health System strongly encourages Chiefs fans and everyone in our community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because it provides the best protection against severe infection, hospitalization and death,” Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System, said in a news release.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for initial vaccinations.

Anyone aged 18 and older who previously received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago is eligible for a booster.

Those who received Pfizer or Moderna will qualify for a booster if they fit the following criteria:



6 months or longer has passed since their initial series

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

To receive a second dose or booster, individuals must provide their vaccine card or documentation of previous doses, according to the news release.

Following vaccination, individuals will be observed for 15 minutes.

“We have been working with our partners to identify ways to raise awareness for vaccinations while also exploring events that work within the scope of our operations,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in the release. “We appreciate the support from The University of Kansas Health System in making this vaccination opportunity available to fans on Monday, and we hope to host similar opportunities as the season progresses.”

The Chiefs face the New York Giants Monday night.

