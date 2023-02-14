Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster serves up chicken tenders at Raising Cane's in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster traded his football pads for a fast-food uniform for a day on Tuesday.

Fresh off of helping lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LVII victory, Smith-Schuster served up chicken tenders to customers at Raising Cane's in Olathe.

Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the restaurant to either see Smith-Schuster, eat some chicken or both.

There are hundreds of fans at Raising Cane’s in Olathe. I don’t know if they’re here for the chicken fingers or @TeamJuJu #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Log9aBecVU — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) February 14, 2023

At the restaurant, the wide receiver made sure to let fans know it was card only. He also told a fan he wants to stay with the team next season.

And, of course, he also made a TikTok during break time.

He took some time out to sign some autographs as well.

Athletes often spend time at Raising Cane's after winning a championship to celebrate their victories.

