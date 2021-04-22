Children’s Mercy Park to host 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup matches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Concacaf has announced Children's Mercy Park, along with eight other stadiums in the U.S., will host group, quarterfinal and semifinal matches in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup this July.

That portion of the Gold Cup's men's international competition will crown the best men's national team in the region.

Children's Mercy Park, located in Kansas City, Kansas, previously hosted Gold Cup competitions in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

“It is fitting that in our 60th anniversary year we will use a number of stadiums with a rich history of hosting Concacaf football, while also making history with new venues that will host Gold Cup matches for the very first time,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

“Since we opened the venue, it’s always been a priority for us to bring big international matches to Kansas City. This will be another huge event and we’re excited to have the opportunity to host again,” said Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid in a statement released by the club.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the final and DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale will host the prelims.

Concacaf said it will announce the schedule, ticketing information and other details in the coming weeks.

