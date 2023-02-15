Chris Jones, Travis Kelce emphatically close out Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

Watch Now
Chris Jones, Travis Kelce end the party
Bengals Chiefs Football
Posted at 4:07 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 17:07:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce closed out Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade in style.

Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus was giving his closing remarks as the celebration was wrapping up in front of Union Station.

But Jones didn’t want the party to end just yet.

“There’s one thing we gotta do for our right to fight,” Jones said, referencing tight end Travis Kelce’s viral moment after the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

Jones then led chants of ‘run it back,’ sending Chiefs Kingdom into a frenzy.

He then handed Kelce the microphone, who yelled, “You’ve gotta fight for your right to party!”

Kelce continued, “And we’re gonna party!”’

Watch how it all went down below:

