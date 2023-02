KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom added twins to the roster early Sunday morning.

Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from Chicago.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported the news on Twitter .

Pelissero reports that Nick and his parents joined his wife via FaceTime from the Chiefs team hotel lobby in Scottsdale, Arizona.

