Cleveland steals 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals

Tony Dejak/AP
Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 23:14:13-04

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians ended a nine-game losing streak — their longest under manager Terry Francona — with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals.

After Royals manager Mike Matheny elected to have reliever Greg Holland walk the dangerous José Ramírez to put runners at first and second, Reyes made him pay with his blast into the left-field seats.

Reyes’ 14th homer set off a wild celebration at home plate by the Indians, who have struggled under a slew of injuries.

Roberto Pérez's three-run homer in the eighth gave Cleveland new life. Carlos Santana homered twice for Kansas City.

