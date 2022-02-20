Anderson's late 3 sends Oklahoma St. past Kansas St. in OT

STILLWATER, Okla — Avery Anderson III scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in overtime served as the game winner as Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 82-79.

Markquis Nowell’s near half-court shot bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer to end it for Kansas State.

Anderson’s basket followed three-made foul shots by Nijel Pack with 12 seconds remaining to tie it at 79.

Mike McGuirl’s 3 with 2:55 left gave the Wildcats a 74-73 lead to mark their first lead since being up 13-10 on a Nowell 3 with 11:54 left until halftime.

Nowell and Pack scored 16 apiece for Kansas State.

