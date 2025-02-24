Arizona State snaps losing streak, beats K-State 66-54

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jayden Quaintance scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Shawn Phillips Jr. added 10 points and a career-best 11 rebounds on Sunday to help Arizona State beat Kansas State 66-54 and snap a six-game losing streak.

Quaintance, who went into the game 4 of 28 from behind the arc this season, made 2-of-4 3-pointers.

The Sun Devils (13-14, 4-12 Big 12) had lost 11 of their last 13.

Alston Mason hit a 3-pointer about 90 seconds into the game to give Arizona State the lead for good and sparked a 10-2 run that made it 12-6.

Dug McDaniel made a jumper that cut Kansas State's deficit to two points midway through the first half but ASU scored 15 of the next 20 points to make it 31-19 with 3:34 left before halftime.

The Sun Devils took a 34-28 lead into the intermission and scored 11 of the first 13 second-half points to make it 45-30 less than six minutes in and Kansas State (13-14, 7-9) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

David N'Guessan led the Wildcats with 20 points and 10 rebounds. McDaniel and Max Jones each scored four points on 4-of-23 shooting between them. The duo went into the game averaging a combined 23.3 points in conference play.

Kansas State, which has lost three in a row following a six-game win streak, shot a season-low 33% (22 of 66) from the field.

Amier Ali scored 11 points and Mason finished with eight assists and seven points for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State returns home to play BYU on Wednesday and Kansas State hits the road to play at UCF.

