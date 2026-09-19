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Avery Johnson’s all-around game leads K-State past Tulane 31-20 for 3-0 start

Washington St Kansas St Football
Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Washington St Kansas St Football
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MANHATTAN, Kan. — Avery Johnson threw for 227 yards on 21-of-28 passing and rushed for 152 yards and two scores as Kansas State defeated Tulane 31-20 on Saturday.

Kansas State allowed its first offensive touchdown of the season with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter. It marked the first time this season the Wildcats have trailed.

K-State then reeled off the next 17 points. Following a Luis Rodriguez field goal, the Wildcats pulled ahead on a 1-yard run by Jay Harris. Johnson then scored from the 7-yard line, set up by his career-long, 66-yard run.

Tulane closed the first-half scoring with a 58-yard field goal by Cooper Helmke.

The Wildcats took the second-half kickoff 75 yards over eight minutes to grab a 24-10 lead on a 1-yard run by Harris and the lead was never back to single-digits.

Jaron Tibbs made nine catches for 114 yards to lead K-State (3-0). Both of Harris’ rushes were for touchdowns.

Kadin Semonza was 13 of 26 for 165 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (1-2), which was held to 260 total yards.

The takeaway

Tulane: Despite the loss, Tulane still owns the most road victories (19) in FBS since the start of 2022.

Kansas State: The Wildcats continue to lean on a balanced offensive attack. They gained 227 yards through the air and 201 on the ground.

Up next

Tulane: Completes its non-conference season with a home game against Southern Mississippi next Saturday.

Kansas State: Opens Big 12 play at Cincinnati next Saturday.

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