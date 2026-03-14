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Belmont, which is losing longtime coach Casey Alexander to K-State, won't participate in NIT

Casey Alexander
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Belmont head coach Casey Alexander shouts instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Murray State in Murray, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Casey Alexander
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont, which is losing longtime coach Casey Alexander to Kansas State, won't participate in the postseason NIT, the university announced Saturday.

The Bruins won the regular-season Missouri Valley Conference title this season before losing to Drake in the conference tournament.

Alexander, who led the Bruins to 166 wins and four conference titles in seven seasons, on Friday agreed to a five-year deal with Kansas State that will pay him $3.3 million for the upcoming season.

“In light of recent developments, Belmont University men’s basketball has elected not to participate in the Postseason NIT,” Belmont said Saturday in a statement. “We appreciate the meaningful dialogue and consideration postseason tournament committees have extended Belmont throughout the year.”

The 53-year-old Alexander is 303-180 in 15 years as a head coach, including stops at Stetson and Lipscomb before Belmont. He won at least 20 games in each of his seven seasons with Belmont.

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