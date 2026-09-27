Cole Tabb, Gi'Bran Payne lead Cincinnati to 31-26 win over Kansas State in Big 12 opener

CINCINNATI — Cole Tabb rushed for three second half touchdowns to help Cincinnati rally for a 31-26 win over Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (4-0, 1-0) finished with 436 yards total offense, including 270 yards on the ground,

Gi'Bran Payne rushed for 126 yards on 16 carries, marking the third time this season he eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, and Tabb had 124 yards rushing on 11 carries.

“We were a physical team tonight," said Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield. "Just trying to impose our will running the football. I think Payne, Cole Tabb, both of those guys have great vision. We’ve seen that since they both got here in the spring. Our O-line has done a really good job creating some holes, and they’ve done a great job finding those holes and then making some cuts.”

Satterfield also credited the wide receivers for their blocks that helped spring long runs, as did Tabb.

“You look out there and see our receivers flying in the box willing to get dirty,” said Tabb. “We get the fan engagement, but they are the ones that do the dirty work. We just get the profit.”

Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) had 447 yards total offense. Avery Johnson completed 30 of 50 pass attempts for 292 yards and one touchdown.

Cincinnati trailed 17-10 at halftime but tied the score at 17-17 early in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Tabb, and then pulled ahead 24-17 on its next possession when Tabb sprinted 30 yards for a touchdown.

“We get the fumble on the first play (of the second half) and we go down and score," said Satterfield. "We hold them 3-and-out and get a great punt return and now go score again and the next thing you know we’re up 7 just like that in the third quarter. It was a pivotal point in the game.”

Kansas State closed to within 24-20 on a 36-yard field goal by Luis Rodriguez with 9:31 remaining in the game, but Tabb increased the Cincinnati lead to 31-20 on a 14-yard touchdown run with 3:28 remaining.

Rodney Fields scored on a 1-yard run with 1:15 left to play, but Kansas State couldn't convert the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Kansas State got the ball back at its own 20 with 52 seconds left, but got only as far as its own 30 before time ran out.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: After losing its final four Big 12 games to end last season, this was a big win to get. They are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2021, when they went 13-0 before losing to Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

“For us to start out 1-0 in the Big 12 against that team, I’m fired up for our guys to be able to accomplish that," said Satterfield.

Kansas State: The Wildcats entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense (182.7 yards per game allowed), but that was against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent (Nicholls State) and two non-Power 4 conference opponents (Washington State and Tulane). Cincinnati had 210 yards total offense in the first half alone.

Up next

Cincinnati: will play its first road game this season at Arizona next Saturday.

Kansas State: hosts Houston on Oct. 10.

