Colorado beats Kansas State 27-24 in OT on Wilson’s TD pass to Charlie Williams

BOULDER, Colo. — Tight end Charlie Williams’ only catch Saturday came on an 11-yard touchdown throw from Isaac Wilson in overtime, powering Colorado past Kansas State 27-24.

The Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4 Big 12), who snapped a five-game losing streak, surrendered Blake Barnett’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley with 2 seconds left in regulation, but kept the Wildcats (4-4, 1-4) to a field goal in the extra period.

“It’s been a rough stretch, but we’re back on track now,” said Colorado linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron, who had 15 stops, four tackles for loss and two of the Buffaloes’ five sacks.

Facing third-and-9 from the 11, Wilson faked a handoff to Richard Young, who scored two touchdowns, and hit Williams over the middle for the game-winner.

In the most extensive action of his four collegiate seasons, including three at Alabama, Young ran 24 times for a career-high 120 yards, including 14 in overtime. He scored from 2 yards out in the first half and put Colorado ahead 21-14 with a 22-yard scamper with 12:27 left in the fourth quarter.

“I wanted him to have a chance to run the ball today and he proved that he could,” Colorado coach Deion “Prime” Sanders said. “It took a lot of pressure off Isaac — he didn’t have to play hero ball. He was able to be calm and focused and he made some great throws, especially that last one.”

The Wildcats got the ball back at their 38 trailing 21-14 with 55 seconds left in regulation and needed just six plays to tie it on Barnett’s short toss to Oakley while under heavy pressure.

They lined up to go for 2 and the win but after a Colorado timeout, Kansas State first-year head coach Collin Klein instead sent out Luis Rodriguez to tie it and send the game to overtime.

“I mean, absolutely I wanted to do it,” Klein said of going for 2. “We initially thought we had a chance but we’ve got to be smart, too, and credit them. ... they adjusted their alignment, called timeout. Talking about a couple of different options as a staff, we didn’t feel as good about it.”

Colorado’s defenders were disappointed the Wildcats went for the tie instead.

“A lot of us wanted to have it in our hands,” Lampron said. “We were ready to go make a play and win the game.”

Colorado won the overtime coin flip and chose to play defense. The Wildcats stalled at the 7 and Rodriguez, who missed his first two field goal tries, gave Kansas State its first lead with a 25-yarder.

The Buffaloes rushed for 222 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown scamper by JaQuail Smith in the third quarter that broke a 7-7 tie. The Wildcats responded with tight end Linkon Cure’s 33-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Rodriguez, who came into the game 11-for-11 on field goal attempts, missed from 49 yards in the first half and 43 yards with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I could probably list 150 things that we have to get corrected that would lead to a different outcome in that football game,” Klein said. “Unfortunately, we like learning lessons the hard way right now, and that’s got to change.”

The Takeaway

Kansas State: QB Dillon Duff’s first start didn’t last long. He was replaced by Barnett after the Wildcats went three-and-out on their first three possessions.

Colorado: Young had never even carried 10 times in a game before Saturday.

Up Next

Kansas State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Colorado: Visits Arizona State on Saturday.

