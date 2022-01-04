COVID-19 cases leave K-State without Bruce Weber, 7 players for game versus Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team will be without head coach Bruce Weber, along with seven players for Tuesday night’s game against Texas due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In Weber’s place, assistant coach Shane Southwell will assume head coaching responsibilities.

The players include juniors Kaosi Ezeagu and Markquis Nowell, sophomores Davion Bradford, Jordan Brooks and Trey Harris, and freshmen Maximus Edwards and Logan Landers.

The Wildcats will have 8 available players — senior Mike McGuirl, sophomore Selton Miguel, junior Carlton Linguard, Jr., fifth-year senior Mark Smith, senior Drew Honas, sophomore Luke Kasubke, sophomore Nijel Pack and sophomore Ish Massoud.

K-State (8-4) is looking to bounce back from a road loss against Oklahoma.

