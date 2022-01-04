Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas State University

Actions

COVID-19 cases leave K-State without Bruce Weber, 7 players for game versus Texas

items.[0].image.alt
Orlin Wagner/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber signals his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State plays at West Virginia Saturday in the Big 12’s biggest game of the weekend. After losing four times in five games, the Mountaineers were struggling to keep pace with Kansas, and K-State got rolled by the Jayhawks on Monday. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Bruce Weber
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 18:17:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team will be without head coach Bruce Weber, along with seven players for Tuesday night’s game against Texas due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

In Weber’s place, assistant coach Shane Southwell will assume head coaching responsibilities.

The players include juniors Kaosi Ezeagu and Markquis Nowell, sophomores Davion Bradford, Jordan Brooks and Trey Harris, and freshmen Maximus Edwards and Logan Landers.

The Wildcats will have 8 available players — senior Mike McGuirl, sophomore Selton Miguel, junior Carlton Linguard, Jr., fifth-year senior Mark Smith, senior Drew Honas, sophomore Luke Kasubke, sophomore Nijel Pack and sophomore Ish Massoud.

K-State (8-4) is looking to bounce back from a road loss against Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7