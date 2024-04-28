Cowboys draft Piper's Cooper Beebe in 3rd round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cooper Beebe is 2-0 all-time in games played at AT&T Stadium, winning a regular-season game over Stanford and winning the 2022 Big 12 title over TCU at the stadium.

It's now his new home.

The Kansas State offensive lineman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys Friday night in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking waiting to get the call. But man, when I got the call, my heart started pounding," said Beebe, who watched the draft with friends and family inside his parent's KCK home. "And now I'm a Cowboy."

Dallas is getting used to Wildcats after the team drafted running back Deuce Vaughn last year.

"It's funny," Beebe said. "When I was down there, we talked about a possible K-State reunion. And here we are. It's so exciting."

Cooper is one of four Beebe brothers who grew up in a football-crazed family.

Their father, Tom, played college football. So have two of Cooper's brothers.

But Cooper is the first to make it to the NFL.

"Now to have one of us be at the top, it's just such an exciting and fun thing for our family," Beebe said.

—