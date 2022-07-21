Deuce Vaughn named to Doak Walker Award watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. This is the second-straight year he has received this honor. The award is given to the college football's top running back each season.

Vaughn is only the third Wildcat to receive this honor, joining 2003 finalist Darren Sproles and 2010 semifinal Daniel Thomas.

He is one of 73 running backs across the country currently on this season's watch list. Vaughn was also named a candidate on Monday for the Maxwell award.

The junior running back has 358 carries, 2,406 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns during his two years at K-State.

He has 74 receptions for 902 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns during that same span.

Vaughn was named a consensus All-American last season making him the 11th in school history.

He will become the 10th player in Big 12 history to have a 2,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career with an additional 98 receiving yards this season.

The 2021 AP first team All-American would become only the second to achieve this in less than three full seasons, joining Taurean Henderson of Texas Tech.

Vaughn will have the chance to accomplish that feat when Kansas State opens the season at home against South Dakota on Sept. 3.

