Devon Dampier leads No. 13 Utah’s rally for wild 51-47 win over Kansas State

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Devon Dampier threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, including a go-ahead 1-yard score with 56 seconds left, and No. 13 Utah rallied from a 12-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter for a wild 51-47 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

The game turned on an unusual play. After KSU took a 47-35 lead on Joe Jackson’s third rushing touchdown of the game, the Wildcats went for 2, but Utah’s Tao Johnson intercepted a tipped ball and returned it to the Kansas State end zone for 2 points to make it 47-37.

Dampier’s 20-yard TD toss to Larry Simmons got Utah within 47-44 with 2:47 left, the Utes forced a punt and Dampier led the winning drive. Lander Barton intercepted Avery Johnson’s pass with 49 seconds remaining to seal it for Utah (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 12 CFP), which kept alive its hopes for a league title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Jackson rushed for a school-record 293 yards for Kansas State (5-6, 4-4), topping Darren Sproles’ mark of 292 yards set in 2004. The Wildcats finished with a program-record 472 yards rushing, the most by a Division I team in a loss since Army ran for 534 in a 52-49 loss to North Texas on Nov. 18, 2017.