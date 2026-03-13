ESPN reports Kansas State University is expected to hire Casey Alexander as its new men's basketball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello reported late Thursday night Kansas State University is expected to hire Casey Alexander as it's new men's basketball coach.

Alexander's teams have won 20 games in a season for 10 straight years, according to ESPN.

He led Belmont to the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title this year and was named the conference coach of the year earlier this month.

Alexander, 53, was hired at Belmont before the 2019-20 season and has 166 victories as head coach at Belmont.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.