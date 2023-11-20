Former Wildcat Nijel Pack scores 28 in win over K-State

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tournament MVP Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and No. 12 Miami topped Kansas State 91-83 on Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.

Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Miami also had a run of 17 consecutive appearances in the 2015-16 season.

Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland each scored 15 for Miami.

“It was so much fun for me,” Pack said. “We all came out ready to play. It was a really good game for us.”