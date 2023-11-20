Watch Now
Former Wildcat Nijel Pack scores 28 in win over K-State

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 19, 2023
NASSAU, Bahamas — Tournament MVP Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and No. 12 Miami topped Kansas State 91-83 on Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.

Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Miami also had a run of 17 consecutive appearances in the 2015-16 season.

Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland each scored 15 for Miami.

“It was so much fun for me,” Pack said. “We all came out ready to play. It was a really good game for us.”

