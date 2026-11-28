AMES, IA — Aiden Flora ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and Iowa State achieved bowl eligibility in its first season under Jimmy Rogers with a 38-20 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Flora had TD bursts of 53 and 68 yards, averaged 9.9 yards on 21 carries, and went over 200 yards rushing for the fourth time this season for the Cyclones (6-6, 4-5 Big 12). His 1,714 yards are most in the nation, and his six TD runs of 60-plus yards are a Big 12 record.

Blake Barnett, the only healthy quarterback for Kansas State (4-8, 1-8), got his second start of the season after Dillon Duff went down with an undisclosed injury coming out of last week’s overtime loss to Arizona. Barnett was banged up in the fourth quarter, forcing K-State to play its final three series with running back Joe Jackson at quarterback.

Barnett was 14 of 18 for 198 yards and a touchdown, Rodney Fields Jr. ran 17 times for 140 yards and a TD and Jaron Tibbs caught six passes for 117 yards and a score.

Flora, who caught two passes for 72 yards, had a career-high 297 all-purpose yards.

Jaylen Raynor was 10 of 17 for 229 yards and a TD and ran six times for 36 yards and a score. After his 23-yard TD run, he grabbed a cheerleader’s pompoms and did a brief celebratory routine in the end zone.

The Cyclones finished with 323 yards rushing against a K-State defense that had held its previous two opponents to under 100 on the ground.

Duff and Barnett have been quarterbacking the Wildcats since Jacob Knuth went out with a season-ending injury on Oct. 24 against Arizona State. Knuth had replaced Avery Johnson, who had started 32 straight games when he suffered a season-ending injury Oct. 17 against Kansas.

The takeaway

Kansas State: Wildcats lost six straight games to end a season for the first time since dropping its last seven in a row in 1989. Its four wins were their fewest since 2004 under Bill Snyder, and their one conference win was their fewest since the 1989 team went winless in Big Eight play.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had been picked to finish 16th, and last, in the conference, but instead finished in the middle of the pack after Flora turned in one of the greatest seasons in program history. Paul Rhoads (2009) is the only other ISU first-year coach to lead the Cyclones to bowl eligibility.

‘Farmageddon’ now on hiatus

The game marked the 110th meeting of the teams since 1917, the sixth-longest uninterrupted active series in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The state of Iowa and Kansas agriculture schools are not scheduled to play in 2027 in the rivalry known as “Farmageddon.”

Up next

Kansas State: Wildcats are scheduled to host South Dakota in their 2027 opener Sept. 4.

Iowa State: Cyclones await their bowl assignment.

