Johnson, Nowell lead K-State to 63-54 victory over Cal

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:50 PM, Nov 11, 2022
BERKELEY, Calif. — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back California 63-54 on Friday night.

Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead.

Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within 47-46 on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game.

Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in a 6-0 run and the Wildcats stayed in front from there.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 11 for the Wildcats and Johnson had a game-high nine rebounds.

Askew finished with 17 points to lead Cal, but he also had six of the Golden Bears' 22 turnovers. Kuany scored 13.

K-State improved to 7-1 all-time versus Cal. The two schools last played each other in 2007.

