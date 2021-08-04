K-State AD Gene Taylor named to CFP Selection Committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Whether the Wildcats can make the College Football Playoff or not, Kansas State will have a say in who does.

K-State AD Gene Taylor is now a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, executive director Bill Hancock announced on Wednesday.

Taylor will serve a three-year term on the committee.

Taylor was nominated by the Big 12 Conference and replaces Texas athletic director Chris del Conte.

“Gene is well respected and will be an excellent member of the committee,” Hancock said. “We look forward to welcoming him to the group.”

Taylor has been athletics director at Kansas State since 2017.

“I am grateful to be selected to serve on the CFP Selection Committee, and I look forward to this exciting opportunity,” Taylor said. “I appreciate the Big 12 nominating me. The committee has a very important job to select the best football teams, and I am thrilled to be a part of this process.”

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games.