K-State calls press conference amid reports of head coach Chris Klieman's retirement

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State officials have called a press conference for Wednesday afternoon as reports circulated Wednesday morning about the possible retirement of football head coach Chris Klieman.

Klieman, 58, will be joined by Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor during the news conference set for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Vanier Family Football Conference.

Reports from ESPN's Pete Themel and the Manhattan Mercury indicated Wednesday that Klieman was set to retire, with football program alum Collin Klein set to become the new head coach.

Klein, 36, is in his second year as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator under Klieman at K-State. Klein played quarterback at K-State from 2009-2012.

The press conference will also feature Taylor Braet, K-State's director of football recruiting, to speak about student-athletes who signed with K-State on Wednesday.

